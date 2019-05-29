PITTSBURGH - Two men were killed in two separate shootings in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh police responded to a ShotSpotter report along Chartiers Avenue around midnight.
When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office identified him as Richard Lee Greene, 35, of Pittsburgh.
The second ShotSpotter report was from an alley on Forest Way near Collier Street in Homewood.
A man was found dead in a parking lot just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner identified him as William Mosby, 62, of West Mifflin.
