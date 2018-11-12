  • Lamb shot and killed, police investigating

    HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio - A lamb was killed in a shooting near Dayton, Ohio and police are investigating the incident.

    The lamb’s owner told our sister station WHIO-TV that he found the sheep, which his daughter named Blackberry, dead Monday morning from a gunshot wound.

    Officers responded to the property in Huber Heights around 9 a.m., according to our sister station WHIO-TV.

    The owner said he never heard a gunshot overnight and is not sure how the animal would have been shot.

    The lamb was between three and four months old.

