Lamb shot and killed, police investigating

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio - A lamb was killed in a shooting near Dayton, Ohio and police are investigating the incident.
The lamb’s owner told our sister station WHIO-TV that he found the sheep, which his daughter named Blackberry, dead Monday morning from a gunshot wound.
Officers responded to the property in Huber Heights around 9 a.m., according to our sister station WHIO-TV.
The owner said he never heard a gunshot overnight and is not sure how the animal would have been shot.
The lamb was between three and four months old.
