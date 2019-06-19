LEECHBURG, Pa. - A three-mile stretch of Route 66 is closed in both directions because of a landslide.
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said the road closure begins at Main Street in Leechburg and ends at Airport Road in Gilpin Township.
PennDOT crews are there helping drivers get around debris from the landslide.
Route 66 is should reopen around 5 p.m. Wednesday, weather permitting PennDOT officials said.
