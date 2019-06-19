  • New research could lead to new ways to diagnose, treat Lyme disease

    Updated:

    Researchers at Virginia Tech have found a critical component that causes lyme arthritis, one of the most painful symptoms of lyme disease.

    They've identified the specific part of a tick that triggers lyme arthritis that ticks as small as the letter E on a dime could be carrying.

    "It's the missing puzzle piece we think," said Brandon Jutras, part of the research team making the discovery that could completely change the way Lyme disease is treated.

