Researchers at Virginia Tech have found a critical component that causes lyme arthritis, one of the most painful symptoms of lyme disease.
They've identified the specific part of a tick that triggers lyme arthritis that ticks as small as the letter E on a dime could be carrying.
Related Headlines
>>RELATED STORY: Cases of Lyme disease up in western Pa., doctors say it's part of decade-long surge
"It's the missing puzzle piece we think," said Brandon Jutras, part of the research team making the discovery that could completely change the way Lyme disease is treated.
The new ways to detect and treat this disease, on Channel 11 Morning News starting at 4:30 a.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- 3 dead after crash involving large truck
- Arrest warrants issued after a nursing home patient is hurt during fight
- Over $1 billion of cocaine intercepted at Philadelphia port
- VIDEO: Man Accused of Kidnapping, Killing 3-Year-Old Son, Boy’s Mother After Ordered to Pay Child Support
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}