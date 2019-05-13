HERMINIE, Pa. - Road closed signs and jersey barriers are blocking off a section of a state road in Herminie.
It’s one of the main roads to get in and out of town, and neighbors are wondering when repairs are going to be made.
They reached out to Channel 11 for answers.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is talking with homeowners about the closure, finding out how much longer it could last on Channel 11 News at 5.
