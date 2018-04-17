  • Landslide shuts down part of Route 51 in Beaver County

    FALLSTON BOROUGH, Pa. - A landslide has shut down a road in Fallston Borough, Beaver County, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation officials said Monday night.

    Route 51 is closed in both directions between the Veterans Memorial Bridge and Wildwood Road.

    The following detours are posted:

    Northbound Route 51

    • From northbound Route 51, take the ramp to West Route 68 toward Beaver/Chippewa
    • Follow westbound Route 68 to I-376
    • Take the ramp to westbound I-376 toward New Castle
    • Take the Route 51 (Exit 31) Chippewa exit
    • End detour

     

    Southbound Route 51

    • Same detour in the opposite direction

     

    A single lane in each direction will remain open on Darlington Road, officials said.

