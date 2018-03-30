Landslides continue to plague areas in and around Pittsburgh.
Arlington
In Pittsburgh's Arlington neighborhood, a section of Parkwood Road caved in, leaving little room for traffic.
Lincoln-Lemington
Just a few miles away on Paulson Avenue in Lincoln-Lemington, two porches collapsed on a set of row houses.
No one was hurt.
Squirrel Hill
Landslide concerns have closed roads in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood for a second time.
The city of Pittsburgh preemptively closed the section of Commercial Street and Forward Avenue due to pending rain.
"This is too dangerous," said Councilman Corey O'Connor. "The hillside is not stable enough to continue, and we're expecting a lot of rain over the next couple of days."
Officials said the road will reopen once the hillside is considered safe. Cement barriers and a "road closed" sign were put up to make sure no one drives through.
A parking lot for the Walnut Towers complex atop the hillside has been partially roped off after the asphalt began to break away and tumble down the hill.
"Part of the parking lot washed away, so that can be scary," said resident Lexie Elliott, who added management said a retaining wall would be built for that part of the lot.
Parking lot shifting here at Walnut Towers. This parking lot over looks Forward Avenue which has been closed because of impending threat of landslide.
City officials are closely monitoring the situation and are telling drivers to look for alternate routes and prepare for delays.
"It's just not worthy risking a quick hillside collapse with somebody even walking or biking," O'Connor said.
