    ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Several large metal objects fell off the back of a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon, smashing into a Jersey barrier on the Parkway West.

    From Chopper 11, you could see the tractor-trailer along the side of the road near the Robinson Town Centre Boulevard exit. Several large objects were next to the tractor-trailer. Another one had hit the Jersey barrier, causing part of it to crumble.

    Several lanes of traffic are blocked off right now. The ramp to Route 60 is closed.

    According to Allegheny County officials, the objects are steel coil.

    Channel 11 has a crew headed to the scene on the ground to learn more about what happened - for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.

