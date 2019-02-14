ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Several large metal objects fell off the back of a tractor-trailer Thursday afternoon, smashing into a Jersey barrier on the Parkway West.
From Chopper 11, you could see the tractor-trailer along the side of the road near the Robinson Town Centre Boulevard exit. Several large objects were next to the tractor-trailer. Another one had hit the Jersey barrier, causing part of it to crumble.
PHOTOS: Metal coil smashes Jersey barrier on Parkway West
Several lanes of traffic are blocked off right now. The ramp to Route 60 is closed.
According to Allegheny County officials, the objects are steel coil.
Robinson: Tractor trailer lost its load of steel coil - I-376 westbound at Route 22/30. The ramp from Route 60 to I-376 westbound will be closed and there is a lane restriction in that area of the interstate.— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) February 14, 2019
Channel 11 has a crew headed to the scene on the ground to learn more about what happened - for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
