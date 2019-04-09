PITTSBURGH - Two alleged gunmen are on the run after killing a man inside a Pittsburgh home Monday evening.
Channel 11 obtained video of the moments the two men in dark clothing and hoodies barged onto a porch and pointed a gun at the people sitting there.
The gunmen made everyone take their phones out of their pockets, then forced them into the house at gunpoint.
Inside the home, the gunmen shot and killed 39-year-old Mark Anthony Jackson.
Just two minutes after the gunmen went inside, they can be seen running out the front door.
Police have not released a motive for the murder or details about what happened or who they are looking for.
On Tuesday, Channel 11 was there as police searched the house with a K9 after reports someone had kicked in the front door.
The video was sent to Channel 11 by someone close to the investigation who also shared it with police. Channel 11 has blurred the faces of the people who were on the porch before the gunmen approached to protect their privacy.
