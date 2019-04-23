ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A 19-year-old man was killed Tuesday morning in a crash involving his car and an overturned tractor-trailer on Steubenville Pike in Robinson Township, police said.
The crash was reported about 9 a.m. along Steubenville Pike at the Crafton Interchange on Interstate 79 north. Southbound lanes of Steubenville Pike were blocked.
Channel 11’s Damany Lewis is working to learn more about the 19-year-old and whether the driver of the truck could face charges -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
Investigators believe the truck might have been trying to beat the traffic light and overturned onto the car, which was traveling in the opposite direction, as it attempted to turn left onto the ramp. Officials said both drivers had green lights.
The 19-year-old who was driving the car was killed, police said.
#BREAKINGNEWS Police confirm this is a fatal accident at the intersection of Steubenville Pike and the I-79 North on-ramp in Robinson Twp. #wpxi pic.twitter.com/VlOB3KkwZg— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) April 23, 2019
The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital for a blood test, which is protocol because he has a commercial driver’s license, according to officials.
