MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa. - A Mount Pleasant senior battling Ewing’s sarcoma is in the fight for his life after his prognosis worsened, and the cancer spread.
Brady Hunker says he’s not counting down the days until his last, he’s making the most of them - that’s why he wants to marry his long-time girlfriend who’s been by his side since day 1.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is following their love story, and quest for a dream wedding before it’s too late. She's talking to both of them and will have a live report on 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- Driver killed when tractor-trailer overturns onto his car on Steubenville Pike
- 16-year-old boy sought after girl shot in face at apartment
- Sen. Maureen Walsh apologizes for remarks about nurses in rural hospitals 'playing cards'
- VIDEO: Woman's ex-boyfriend accused of hiding in attic for 3 weeks
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}