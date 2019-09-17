HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to raise the age for people to be able to buy tobacco and vaping products.
We're learning more about the bill for Channel 11 Morning News.
Rep. Greg Rothman said he wants to do more to remove tobacco products from schools, proposing with the introduction of House Bill 1823 that the purchase age be raised to 21.
"With nearly half of graduating seniors in high school currently able to legally purchase these products, it is abundantly clear how the product is getting into our schools. By raising the legal purchase age to 21, we will create a separation between the schools and legal users of these products, stemming or outright stopping the so called ‘social sourcing,'" Rothman said in a memorandum asking lawmakers to co-sponsor the legislation.
