PITTSBURGH - There’s an increase in businesses being burglarized in Lawrenceville.
Channel 11’s Lindsay Ward reported last week about a burglary at a café, and another one was hit this week.
Last week, the owner of Caffe d’ Amore on Butler Street discovered nearly $1,500 from four cash bags in her office were missing. And she says security cameras are now a necessity.
What a local organization is doing to help local shops from being hit, for 11 News starting at 5:30 p.m.
