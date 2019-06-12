PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police said officers were flagged down Tuesday evening because of a large turtle in the road.
Police said the reptile was in the intersection of Butler and 47th streets in Lawrenceville.
Officers said they called Animal Care & Control who took the turtle to a local shelter.
No turtles, citizens or police were injured.
