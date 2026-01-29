Officers report being shot at in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Police are at a scene in Aliquippa where officers reported being shot at.
Beaver County dispatchers said the incident began at Valley Terrace Apartments on the 400 block of Superior Avenue at 7:15 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
Dispatchers said officers reported that they had been fired upon.
Officials said there are no reported injuries.
Channel 11 has a crew heading to the scene and is actively working to learn more.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
