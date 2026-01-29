Officers report being shot at in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Police are at a scene in Aliquippa where officers reported being shot at.

Beaver County dispatchers said the incident began at Valley Terrace Apartments on the 400 block of Superior Avenue at 7:15 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Dispatchers said officers reported that they had been fired upon.

Officials said there are no reported injuries.

Channel 11 has a crew heading to the scene and is actively working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group