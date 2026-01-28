Officer-involved shooting reported in Allegheny County

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Allegheny County.

The Allegheny County Police Department says the shooting happened in the 1100 block of Penn Center Boulevard in Wilkins Township.

No other information was immediately available.

