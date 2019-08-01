PITTSBURGH - A lawsuit has been filed against the promoter of the now canceled Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta by the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, Channel 11’s Rick Earle learned Thursday.
Authorities said LionHeart Event Group owes $32,000 for event security.
Breaking: allegheny county sheriff’s dept files lawsuit against Three Rivers Regatta promoter, says company owes 32-thousand dollars for event security #wpxi— Rick Earle (@WPXIRickEarle) August 1, 2019
On Tuesday, when the regatta’s cancellation was announced, days before the event was scheduled to begin, officials said LionHeart Event Group had been hired for several years to handle event management of the regatta.
The company’s responsibilities included purchasing insurance, securing permits, acquiring sponsors, collecting sponsorship money, contracting with food vendors, working with the race boat organizations and working with the city and others to provide security, officials said.
Officials said they learned last week that insurance for the event had not been purchased.
Pittsburgh police detectives have launched a criminal investigation.
