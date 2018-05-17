PREVIOUS STORY: Council meeting held to decide if Finley the pig can stay with his family
The Leechburg Council voted Tuesday to expand the definition of what constitutes a household pet. It also spells out how much room is required for small and large animals that people want to keep.
The measure was proposed after a couple was told their 2-year-old potbellied pig, Finley, wasn't allowed to live in their house in the borough, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh.
The couple had moved to Leechburg about three weeks before the dispute was first aired last September. They delayed their Niagara Falls honeymoon to present their case to council.
The couple claimed they called borough officials and were told the 50-pound pig was acceptable before moving to Leechburg.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pack of small, vicious dachshunds running wild attacks, kills woman
- Ex-fiance of Aliquippa woman killed in driveway says he has 'nothing to hide'
- Flash flooding ravages South Hills, washes away roads
- VIDEO: Soldier reunited with dog she rescued during Iraq tour
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}