PITTSBURGH - Pennsylvania’s new Lt. Governor is just days away from going on a statewide tour to listen to residents thoughts on recreational marijuana.
In a one-on-one interview with Channel 11's Aaron Martin, John Fetterman said he plans on visiting all 66 counties over the next several months to discuss the issue, beginning Monday in Harrisburg.
On Thursday, 11 Investigates found that deadly crashes involving people driving under the influence of drugs have gone up three straight years in Pennsylvania.
Law enforcement sources in departments across Allegheny County say they’re pulling over more people high on marijuana.
During a live report on Channel 11 News at 5:30, see Fetterman's respondse to our questions on concerns over driver safety.
