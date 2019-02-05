Pa. Rep. Wheatley introduces bill to legalize recreational marijuana

PITTSBURGH - Pennsylvania State Rep. Jake Wheatley has formally introduced a law to legalize recreational marijuana after months of discussions.
Currently, recreational marijuana use is legal in nine states and Washington, D.C.
Wheatley, who represents part of the city, introduced house bill 50 Monday. I passed, the bill would make it legal for anyone 21 and older to buy and grow marijuana for recreational use.
In addition, inmates previously jailed for certain marijuana crimes would have their records expunged.
"This is not just about cannabis its about making sure we're righting some of the wrongs of a failed war on drugs," Wheatley said.
Wheatley says his bill has the support of a wide group of stakeholders including the medical community and law enforcement.
Taxes on legally grown and sold cannabis would generate close to $600 million in revenue, he said.
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has been on a tour of the state talking to residents about the potential legalization.
