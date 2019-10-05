  • Liberty Tunnel reopens hours after emergency drill

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - The Liberty Tunnel is now fully open. The closures were expected to last until around noon Saturday for a joint "special exercise," but officials confirmed the tunnel hadn't fully reopened until 4 p.m.

    PennDOT crews joined with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, Southwest Pennsylvania Commission and U.S. Coast Guard officials to "test responses to a tunnel fire in a special exercise" Friday night into Saturday, according to a release.

    Officials said that exercise required the inbound portion of the tunnel to be closed.

    A series of three separate drills took place starting 8 p.m. Friday.

    TRENDING NOW:

    In addition to the inbound lanes being closed, the outbound (south) side was reduced to one lane during the exercise.

    Below is the full detour posted by PennDOT:

    Inbound (northbound)

    • Take Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) northbound
    • Take the left exit to I-376 West/US 19 South toward Carnegie/Airport/West End
    • Take Exit 69A toward US 19 South/Banksville Road
    • Keep left (toward South Truck 19/51) and loop back to I-376 eastbound toward Fort Pitt Tunnel 
    • Follow eastbound I-376 through Fort Pitt Tunnel and across the Fort Pitt Bridge
    • For access to I-279 destinations follow I-279 signage, all other destinations take exit toward I-376 East/Monroeville
    • Take the left exit 71A to Grant Street
    • Turn left onto Grant Street

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories