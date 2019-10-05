  • $26K in cash, guns and drugs seized during massive raid of Braddock home

    Updated:

    ALLEGHENY CO., Pa. - Detectives located more than $26,000 in cash, guns and drugs from an Allegheny County home.

    Narcotics detectives with the Allegheny County Police Department executed a search warrant Friday around noon at a home in the 200 block of 1st Street in Braddock following a months-long investigation, according to a release.

    During the raid, detectives seized several items and cash related to the investigation, including the following:

    • .45 caliber handgun (reported stolen out of Oakmont) 
    • .45 caliber ammunition 
    • Bullet-proof ballistic vest 
    • 10 pounds of marijuana
    • Packaging material for marijuana distribution
    • $26,656.00 in cash
    • 1871 MDMA (ecstasy) tablets
    • Half ounce of MDMA powder
    • THC oil
    • Numerous pre-rolled hashish cigars
    • 11 grams of THC wax
    • Numerous THC vape cartridges
    • Oxycodone pills

    Officials said two men were arrested during the raid – Dontae Jackson and Melvin McCane. Jackson was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver, felony manufacturing, carrying a firearm without a license, receiving stolen property, and endangering the welfare of a child. McCane was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver.

    Both men were taken to the Allegheny County Jail and are awaiting preliminary arraignments.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories