ALLEGHENY CO., Pa. - Detectives located more than $26,000 in cash, guns and drugs from an Allegheny County home.
Narcotics detectives with the Allegheny County Police Department executed a search warrant Friday around noon at a home in the 200 block of 1st Street in Braddock following a months-long investigation, according to a release.
During the raid, detectives seized several items and cash related to the investigation, including the following:
- .45 caliber handgun (reported stolen out of Oakmont)
- .45 caliber ammunition
- Bullet-proof ballistic vest
- 10 pounds of marijuana
- Packaging material for marijuana distribution
- $26,656.00 in cash
- 1871 MDMA (ecstasy) tablets
- Half ounce of MDMA powder
- THC oil
- Numerous pre-rolled hashish cigars
- 11 grams of THC wax
- Numerous THC vape cartridges
- Oxycodone pills
Officials said two men were arrested during the raid – Dontae Jackson and Melvin McCane. Jackson was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver, felony manufacturing, carrying a firearm without a license, receiving stolen property, and endangering the welfare of a child. McCane was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver.
Both men were taken to the Allegheny County Jail and are awaiting preliminary arraignments.
