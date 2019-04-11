PITTSBURGH - LifeCare Hospitals is closing its transitional services unit in Pittsburgh, resulting in the elimination of 72 jobs.
LifeCare Hospitals of Pittsburgh SNF Unit, doing business as the Transitional Care Center on South Jackson Avenue, sent a WARN notice to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry regarding the closing of the Transitional Care Center as of June 1. But a spokeswoman said the services were discontinued April 2.
"These decisions are never easy and we deeply regret the personal impact to our patients and employees. Physicians and care teams are working to ensure a smooth transfer for any patient in need of ongoing care," a LifeCare spokeswoman said Wednesday. "Impacted employees will be encouraged to apply for open positions in our other hospitals and severance and other resources will be provided to ease the transition for those employees who are unable to transfer."
