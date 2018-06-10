Man shot several times in McKeesport

Medics took a man to a hospital on Saturday night after he was shot several times in McKeesport.
Earlier this evening 1 victim was involved in a shooting that happened along the 300 block of Ringgold St. in McKeesport. The victim was conscious when authorities transported to Mercy Hospital with multiple shot wounds . #WPXI pic.twitter.com/HR7vQbVhwt— Jamie Cashdollar (@Cashmoney2292) June 10, 2018
The victim, who was taken to UPMC Mercy, was shot near a vehicle in the 300 block of Ringgold Street, according to sources.
He was conscious when he left the scene, sources said.
