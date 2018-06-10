  • Man shot several times in McKeesport

    Updated:

    Medics took a man to a hospital on Saturday night after he was shot several times in McKeesport.

    Stay with WPXI.com and watch 11 at 11 as we work to learn more about the shooting.

    The victim, who was taken to UPMC Mercy, was shot near a vehicle in the 300 block of Ringgold Street, according to sources.

    He was conscious when he left the scene, sources said.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man shot several times in McKeesport

  • Headline Goes Here

    15-year-old boy with autism found safe

  • Headline Goes Here

    Kansas rape suspect arrested in McKeesport

  • Headline Goes Here

    House turned to pile of debris by intense blaze

  • Headline Goes Here

    Routine check leads parole officer to find 80-plus bricks of heroin