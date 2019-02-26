  • Light pillars appear in early morning sky

    By: Scott Harbaugh

    Updated:

    Did you see the light pillar in the sky early this morning?

    Light pillars are an optical phenomenon created as light reflects off ice crystals in the atmosphere.  These pillars can be created by natural light, like the sun or moon.  They can also be created by artificial light like burn stacks at an industrial plant.

    This morning's pillar was seen over much of Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington and Butler counties and likely created by the refection of light off of the moon back into the atmosphere.

    If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.  You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories