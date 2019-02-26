Did you see the light pillar in the sky early this morning?
Light pillars are an optical phenomenon created as light reflects off ice crystals in the atmosphere. These pillars can be created by natural light, like the sun or moon. They can also be created by artificial light like burn stacks at an industrial plant.
This morning's pillar was seen over much of Allegheny, Westmoreland, Washington and Butler counties and likely created by the refection of light off of the moon back into the atmosphere.
