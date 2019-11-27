  • Lights, cameras back on in the Squirrel Hill Tunnel

    PITTSBURGH - A power issue caused lights and cameras inside the Squirrel Hill Tunnel to go out Tuesday evening.

    "Due to malfunctioning electrical equipment,  half the lights are out in each direction of the Squirrel Hill Tunnels (I-376 Parkway East).  Please use caution if traveling in this area," a statement from PennDOT said.

    The cause of the issue isn't clear, but around 5:30 p.m. PennDOT reported fire department activity in the area of the tunnel.

    Power was restored around 10:45 p.m.

