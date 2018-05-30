Ligonier Beach closing permanently

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A staple in Ligonier Township is shutting down for good.
The swimming pool has been open for more than 90 years.
Channel 11 first reported last week that Ligonier Beach was not opening for the 2018 season after flooding damage.
The family that owns the property said there wasn’t enough time to make repairs after the flooding earlier in the year.
It also would have cost too much to reopen it.
