Ligonier Beach closing permanently

    LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A staple in Ligonier Township is shutting down for good.

    The swimming pool has been open for more than 90 years.

    Channel 11 is working to find out what’s next for Ligonier Beach and what neighbors and township officials are hoping to see happen to it, for Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.

    Channel 11 first reported last week that Ligonier Beach was not opening for the 2018 season after flooding damage.

    The family that owns the property said there wasn’t enough time to make repairs after the flooding earlier in the year.

    It also would have cost too much to reopen it.

