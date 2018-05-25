LIGONIER, Pa. - A small-town staple in Westmoreland County is shutting down until further notice after flooding.
For nearly a century, folks have flocked to Ligonier Beach, located off Route 30. But Channel 11 News has learned it won't be opening for the 2018 season because of serious flood damage.
Memorial Day weekend is typically when the Ligonier Beach swimming pool opens. It’s been in existence since 1925.
The family that owns the property said there wasn’t enough time to make repairs after the flooding earlier in the year. It also would have cost too much to reopen it.
“Without the beach, it'll hurt the community some,” Timothy Gathagan, who works at Ruthie’s Diner in Ligonier, said.
The future of Ligonier Beach is unclear.
“Even for here at Ruthie's, we got families in every day. Everybody had their bathing suits on going to Ligonier Beach, you know, and it's gonna be weird to see it closed,” Julene Sabolik, a Ligonier resident, said. “Just to go past there now and there's no water in it, and it's usually filled for the weekend for Memorial Day weekend, and there's nothing there.”
