  • Police arrest man they say flashed woman at popular park

    Updated:

    LIGONIER, Pa. - A Westmoreland County man is facing charges after police say he exposed himself to a woman at a popular park.

    Joseph Puschnigg is charged with indecent exposure, harassment and stalking.

    >>PREVIOUSMan allegedly exposed himself to woman running at local track

    Channel 11 is finding out how the victim was able to help police catch the suspect; and is talking to neighbors about how they’re not entirely surprised by the incident for 11 News at 5:30.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories