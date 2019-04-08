LIGONIER, Pa. - A Westmoreland County man is facing charges after police say he exposed himself to a woman at a popular park.
Joseph Puschnigg is charged with indecent exposure, harassment and stalking.
>>PREVIOUS: Man allegedly exposed himself to woman running at local track
Channel 11 is finding out how the victim was able to help police catch the suspect; and is talking to neighbors about how they’re not entirely surprised by the incident for 11 News at 5:30.
