  • Man allegedly exposed himself to woman running at local track

    LIGONIER, Pa. - A man allegedly exposed himself to a woman running on a track at a football field in Ligonier Wednesday morning. 

    Police said they have identified a suspect, but they haven’t made an arrest yet though.

    Investigators tell Channel 11's Cara Sapida they’ve never had a report like this one at that field or playground.

