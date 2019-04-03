LIGONIER, Pa. - A man allegedly exposed himself to a woman running on a track at a football field in Ligonier Wednesday morning.
Police said they have identified a suspect, but they haven’t made an arrest yet though.
Investigators tell Channel 11's Cara Sapida they’ve never had a report like this one at that field or playground.
Sapida is speaking to parents and will have more tonight on Channel 11 News at 6 p.m.
