  • Bethel Park police investigating report of attempted child luring

    Updated:

    Bethel Park police are investigating a report of an attempted child luring.

    Police said they received a report Tuesday evening of an attempted luring around 5:30- 6 p.m. in the apartment complex on Highfield Court, according to police.

    Police said a man reportedly approached several children and attempted to lure them toward him with candy.

    The man is described as white, in his mid-30s or 40s and short with a heavy build. He was wearing a white T-shirt and sweatpants, police said.

    Police said he was reportedly driving a white car, which was described by one witness as a Ford Focus.

    Anyone who witnessed the incident, has security cameras in the area or has any other information is asked to call Bethel Park dispatch at 412-833-2000.

    Channel 11's Gabriella DeLuca is working find out more, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories