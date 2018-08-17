0 Little boy dealing with loss of mother gets surprise from Pittsburgh police

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh police officers went the extra mile for a local boy dealing with the loss of his mother, surprising him with a simple, but memorable gesture.

It took 8-year-old Jeremiah White no time to get a hang of bike riding.

The bike was a gift from Pittsburgh police Officer Matt Coleman.

"Officer Coleman. He came to see him and surprised him with a bike because Jeremiah didn't have a bike" said White's grandmother Tamekia McClung.

Coleman became friends with the family in the most unlikely way.

White and his sisters lost their mother, Brittany White, in Charlotte, North Carolina, in January.

Police said she was killed by her boyfriend, Jonathan Bennett, 23.

After her murder, Bennett went to the police station and ambushed a group of officers, firing shots and hitting one officer in the leg before he was killed in a dramatic shootout.

The children are now being raised by McClung in Pittsburgh.

Coleman has repeatedly checked on the family showing White someone is in his corner.

"I was filled with joy because he's been down since the lost of his mom. For them to take time out of their day and it speaks volumes," McClung said.

This Sunday would have been his mother's 25th birthday.

