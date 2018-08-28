HOPEWELL TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating after a gun was found near a bus stop on the first day of school in the Hopewell School District.
Someone out for a walk Tuesday morning found the loaded weapon along Yale Drive near the corner with Webb Street, police confirmed.
The person who found the weapon never touched it and immediately called police.
A holster was found nearby, police said.
Nobody was hurt.
Tuesday was the first day of school for Hopewell students.
Channel 11’s Amy Marcinkiewicz is talking with police to learn more who owns the gun and why it was put there. Stay with Channel 11 and wpxi.com for the latest developments.
