A local ambulance service is shutting its doors for good, leaving the five municipalities it covers to fend for new service.
Laurel Valley Ambulance Service says it provided 90-day notice to its municipalities, but it had to close up sooner than earlier than expected because it did not have enough staffing to answer calls.
The list of affected municipalities include New Florence, Seward, St. Clair Township, Fairfield Township and parts of East and West Wheatfield Townships.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is talking to residents impacted and finding out what this means for emergency coverage -- for 11 News at 5:45 p.m.
