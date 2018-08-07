Local borough wants people to recycle cigarette butts

ASPINWALL, Pa. - Leaders in Aspinwall want people to recycle their cigarette butts.
Cigarette recycling containers are expected to be installed in the borough by early September, according to Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE.
The borough is working with Terracycle, a company that collects and repurposes hard-to-recycle waste, turning into plastic pallets and other industrial items, TribLIVE reported. Tobacco is used for compost.
According to TribLIVE, the program -- which is free to the borough -- was approved by council last month.
