A local boy took home first place at a global art competition designed for people who are visually impaired.
Nolan Wisniowski, a kindergarten student from Washington, Pa., won first place for his stunning acrylic painting, ‘Ocean.'
According to a release from the American Printing House, the child was a part of Insights Art, an annual juried competition for artists of all ages who are blind or visually impaired.
The contest, which has been going on for 28 years, has received artwork from all 50 states and many countries worldwide.
The release said Wisniowski is nonverbal, but his artwork speaks for itself.
Wisniowski's winning artwork, along with the other entries, will be on display at the InSights Art Exhibit Oct. 12-15 in Louisville, Ky. You can also view them here.
