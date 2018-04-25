Local business confused with other Pa. golf course accused of kicking women out

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. - A viral video of black women being kicked off a central Pennsylvania golf course is causing headaches for a business in North Braddock.
The Grandview Golf Club shares the name of the facility in York.
What the owner told Channel 11 has been happening since, on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
- 8 injured when vehicle smashes into Brentwood hair salon
- Southwest Airlines cancels dozens of flights amid inspections after deadly engine failure
- Penguins, Capitals meeting in Round 2 of Stanley Cup Playoff
- RAW VIDEO: Philadelphia home collapses after possible gas explosion
The women involved in the incident in York this weekend say they were approached by the owners and told they were playing too slowly.
The police were also called.
"We were the only African American women on the course, and they wanted us off," said Sandra Harrison. "If at the end, some minds could change, some hearts could change, and some people could change, however we get to that result, is what my desire is."
The woman said a co-worker called to apologize and they were offered full refunds.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}