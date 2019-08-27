WASHINGTON, Pa. - A local councilman is charged with driving under the influence after he was allegedly found unconscious at the wheel, blocking traffic in the city of Washington.
Police said Matt Staniszewski was slurring his words, could barely walk and handed over his credit card when they asked for his driver’s license.
Channel 11’s Cara Sapida is speaking with police about what they found in Staniszewski’s car, and reaching out to city leaders for comment -- since this is not the first time this has happened -- for Channel 11 News, starting at 5 p.m.
