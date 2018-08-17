Local district attorney regularly gets calls to investigate priest sex abuse

BEAVER, Pa. - The Beaver County District Attorney told Channel 11 he still gets calls from victims and the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh to investigate cases of abuse at the hands of priests.
David Lozier said he gets a couple calls a year.
His office investigates, but it usually ends the same way with issues like the statute of limitations being up, there's no evidence or the suspected offender is dead.
In 2007, statutes were changed to 50 years, which gives law enforcement a lot more legal leverage to prosecute.
