PITTSBURGH - A local doctor accused in a pill mill scheme was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Pittsburgh.
Dr. Madhu Aggarwal surrendered her medical license last year after she pleaded guilty to charges connected to her illegally prescribing suboxone while working at Redirections Treatment Advocates.
Aggarwal, a gynecologist who worked out of Weirton, was sentenced to six months home detention and three years probaton. She was also sentenced to do 100 hours of community service and pay fines.
#BREAKING: Dr. Madhu Aggarwal sentenced to 3 years probation, 6 months home detention, 100 hours community service and 10s of thousands in fees. She pleaded guilty to illegal suboxone distribution and Medicare fraud in federal court. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/iC1zY8zjim— Mike Holden (@WPXIMikeHolden) July 17, 2019
Aggarwal broke down several times in court as she admitted to signing blank prescriptions for suboxone.
“For the last 14 months, not a day has gone by that I haven’t cried. Enjoyment is gone from my life,” Aggarwal said in court.
Multiple character witnesses testified on her behalf telling the judge she was a true professional. Aggarwal was described as a top-notch physician who cared about her patients. Those who worked with her in the OB-GYN office were “completely in the dark.”
Aggarwal surrendered her medical license. She said her actions came from a good place. She told the judge she saw “over time how opioids were destroying the community.” She was treating mothers addicted to opioids. Babies were coming out addicted, as well.
