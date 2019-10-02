  • Local fire department raised $30,000 for girl battling cancer

    SOUTH BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A volunteer fire department in Armstrong County raised $30,000 for a 6-year-old girl who is battling cancer.

    Ella Conroy was left partially paralyzed after an emergency surgery to remove tumors when she was 2 years old. She was in remission for a few years before the cancer returned.

    The South Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department held a Tractor and Truck Pull event Saturday to benefit Ella.

    On Tuesday, the department presented the $30,000 check to Ella.

