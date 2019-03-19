ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. - Some employees at Ellwood City Medical center say they have not received paychecks for the second time.
Channel 11 first reported this story in early January when the hospital suspended pay because workers said their previous checks bounced.
Within weeks, the Lawrence County District Attorney’s office launched an investigation and obtained a search warrant looking into allegations of theft and bad check practices by Americcore Health.
The mayor now tells Channel 11 that the problems are deeper than expected, with some paycheck problems going back eight months.
