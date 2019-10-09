  • Local pool to be sold to Turnpike Commission so it can expand toll road

    MONROEVILLE, Pa. - Some poolgoers in Monroeville will have to look for a new place to cool off next summer.

    Council voted to sell the 10 acres the Monroeville Community Pool sits on to the Turnpike Commission so it can expand the toll road.

    One resident suggested council didn't have enough information and the decision didn't need to be made tonight.

    The property will be sold for $956,000. Council added an amendment requiring the money from the sale of the pool property be put in escrow for the parks and rec department.

