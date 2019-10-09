MONROEVILLE, Pa. - Some poolgoers in Monroeville will have to look for a new place to cool off next summer.
Council voted to sell the 10 acres the Monroeville Community Pool sits on to the Turnpike Commission so it can expand the toll road.
You can customize your WPXI News App to receive alerts to Allegheny County news. CLICK HERE to find out how.
One resident suggested council didn't have enough information and the decision didn't need to be made tonight.
The property will be sold for $956,000. Council added an amendment requiring the money from the sale of the pool property be put in escrow for the parks and rec department.
TRENDING NOW:
- This man is now the deadliest serial killer in US history, according to FBI
- Dangerous drug possibly connected to overdoses at Allegheny County rehab center
- Woman in custody after multiple attempted carjackings in East Liberty
- VIDEO: Crane lifts garbage truck that partially fell through concrete in Oakland
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}