  • Local school bus driver arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to school officials

    Updated:

    UNIONTOWN, Pa. - A school bus driver in the Laurel Highlands School District has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to school officials.

    State police confirmed to Channel 11 they are investigating, but are waiting for test results. 

    This is a breaking story. Channel 11 has a team of reporters working to learn more for a live update on 11 at 11.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories