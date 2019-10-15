UNIONTOWN, Pa. - A school bus driver in the Laurel Highlands School District has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to school officials.
State police confirmed to Channel 11 they are investigating, but are waiting for test results.
This is a breaking story. Channel 11 has a team of reporters working to learn more for a live update on 11 at 11.
