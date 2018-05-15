Local school district could miss out on $60K over 1 day

SOUTH BUTLER, Pa. - The South Butler School District could miss out on $60,000 in state funds because it will fall one day short of the state deadline for students to have 180 days of school, Channel 11’s news exchange partners at TribLIVE reported.
State law requires that students receive 180 instructional days by June 15. However, Superintendent David Foley told TribLIVE the district will have only 179.
We’re learning what days the Pennsylvania Department of Education refused to count on Channel 11 Morning News.
Foley said the shortfall was caused, in part, by a teacher strike this year, according to TribLIVE.
Because the district will not meet the 180-day requirement deadline, the Pennsylvania Department of Education could withhold up to $60,000, TribLIVE reported.
