  • South Butler teachers return to classrooms Tuesday without contract deal

    Updated:

    SOUTH BUTLER, Pa. - Students in the South Butler School District will be back in class Tuesday with their teachers, who have been on strike for weeks without a resolution.

    While the teachers’ contract negotiations have failed, state law requires them to return to their classrooms Tuesday so students have 180 days of school.

    Related Headlines

    The strike started March 15.

    Teachers, who have been without a contract for four years, want better pay and health care.

    The solicitor says there isn’t enough money to meet the salary requests. However, the teacher’s union says the budget has grown by more than $5 million.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    South Butler teachers return to classrooms Tuesday without contract deal

  • Headline Goes Here

    Family of man charged in chase that injured trooper speaks about incident

  • Headline Goes Here

    State trooper injured in crash during Butler Co. vehicle pursuit

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police charge man in woman's 2017 overdose death

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man receives kidney from friend killed in van dragging incident