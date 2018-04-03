SOUTH BUTLER, Pa. - Students in the South Butler School District will be back in class Tuesday with their teachers, who have been on strike for weeks without a resolution.
While the teachers’ contract negotiations have failed, state law requires them to return to their classrooms Tuesday so students have 180 days of school.
The strike started March 15.
Teachers, who have been without a contract for four years, want better pay and health care.
The solicitor says there isn’t enough money to meet the salary requests. However, the teacher’s union says the budget has grown by more than $5 million.
