Local state representative charged with DUI

FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A state lawmaker is facing charges for driving drunk.
Pennsylvania State Police out of Mercer County pulled over Tedd Nesbit on Dec. 8 after they said he was driving erratically along I-79 in Finley Township.
They suspected he had been drinking and now, six weeks later, lab results came back.
According to police, Nesbit had twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system and has been charged with DUI.
Nesbit called Channel 11 from his Harrisburg office and said:
"I would like to apologize to my constituents. I made a horrible decision. I make no excuses. I would ask people to judge me on my total record."
Nesbit said he has no prior criminal record.
He’s in his third term representing portions of Mercer and Butler counties.
