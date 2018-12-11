Pa. state representative accused of DUI on local highway

Pennsylvania state Rep. Tedd Nesbit is accused of driving under the influence in Mercer County over the weekend.
State police said they pulled him over at a traffic stop along I-79 after they said he committed several traffic violations.
Nesbit, 51, released a statement saying, "I made a mistake for which I am embarrassed and deeply sorry. It will not happen again. I intend to work hard to regain the trust of my constituents.”
He has been in office since 2014 and represents residents in both Butler and Mercer counties in Pennsylvania's 8th Legislative District.
Police said charges will be filed once lab results come back.
