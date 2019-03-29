CLAIRTON, Pa. - Community leaders in Clairton held a town hall meeting to discuss violence during Monday's school walkout.
The walkout was in response to a jury's acquittal of Michael Rosfeld for shooting and killing Antwon Rose.
While students were marching, they apparently blocked traffic at the intersection of St. Clair and 7th avenues.
At that point, a driver apparently bumped into several students, and when he got out of the car the situation escalated.
It's an incident that teens and some adults who were there say overshadowed what was otherwise a peaceful protest.
Thursday night, two friends and Clairton High School grads offered local kids an oppurunity to talk about what happened, why it happened and how young people can effectivley make their voices heard.
“There’s so many times that our youth have been talked at and not listened to so we want them to really have a chance to be in a safe space and voice their concerns," said Rakell Ford, one of the organizers said.
Another student walkout was scheduled for Tuesday, but instead Antwon Rose's mother spoke to the students and stressed the importance of staying in school.
