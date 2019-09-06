HOMER CITY, Pa. - In a photo dated Aug. 5th from Getty Images, spent tear gas and rubber bullet canisters litter a Hong Kong street. And the name of the company stamped on the casing is for an outfit in our own backyard.
NonLethal Technologies Inc. is the name of the company seen on the canisters. An online search of the company reveals it is located off Route 286 in Homer City in Indiana County. The company's website states it manufactures "riot and crowd control equipment for military and law enforcement applications" and its products include smoke grenades, tear gas, pepper spray and flash-bang grenades among others.
According to the Associated Press, protests in Hong Kong have continued for weeks after a controversial bill was introduced that would allow Hong Kong residents to be extradited to mainland China when it came to criminal trials. Police in riot gear have routinely used rubber bullets and tear gas to fight back against crowds of millions taking to the streets.
A New York Times investigation found the company's products were also used in Bahrain during protests in 2011, the spent tear gas canisters swept from the streets each morning.
Channel 11 has reached out to NonLethal Technologies seeking comment. They have not yet responded.
